Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Renewables Infrastructure Grp

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

THATthe Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot, issue and/or sell equity securities for cash as if Article 7.1 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment, issue and/or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment, issue and/or sale of up to an aggregate number of 450 million New Ordinary Shares (or Ordinary Shares out of treasury) and/or C Shares pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme which is the subject of the Company's prospectus published on 7 March 2019 (the 'Prospectus') and shall expire 12 months after the publication of the Prospectus (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of such power which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors shall be entitled to allot and issue equity securities pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired. Nominal Percentage In Favour 693,863,017 99.27 Against 5,111,088 0.73 Withheld 42,666 N/A Result: PASSED A vote withheld is not a vote in law and cannot be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for or against a resolution. Discretionary votes were voted in favour of each resolution.