Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 09:01:26 am
368.04 GBp   -0.53%
09:45aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Vinaland Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Henderson High Income Ord
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Renewables Infrastructure Grp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 09:20am EDT

27 March 2019

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (the 'Company')

(Company number 56716)

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the resolution put to the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 at the offices of Aztec Group, East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey (the 'EGM') as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

THATthe Directors be and are hereby authorised to allot, issue and/or sell equity securities for cash as if Article 7.1 of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment, issue and/or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment, issue and/or sale of up to an aggregate number of 450 million New Ordinary Shares (or Ordinary Shares out of treasury) and/or C Shares pursuant to the Share Issuance Programme which is the subject of the Company's prospectus published on 7 March 2019 (the 'Prospectus') and shall expire 12 months after the publication of the Prospectus (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting), save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of such power which would or might require equity securities to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors shall be entitled to allot and issue equity securities pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Nominal

Percentage

In Favour

693,863,017

99.27

Against

5,111,088

0.73

Withheld

42,666

N/A

Result: PASSED

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and cannot be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for or against a resolution. Discretionary votes were voted in favour of each resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolution above has been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited

Christopher Copperwaite

Laura Dunning

+44 (0)1481 748831

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
09:45aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Vinaland Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Henderson High Income Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Renewables Infrastructure Grp
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern 2 VCT Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Leaf Clean Energy Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern Venture Trust Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : British Smaller Companies VCT2 Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern 3 VCT Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : City of London Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC3.35%174
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.86%939
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV3.60%783
DRAPER ESPRIT-8.52%769
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%367
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.41%366
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.