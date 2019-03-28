Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Residential Secure Income

28 March 2019

Residential Secure Income plc ('ReSI')

EXTENSION OF RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO LEASES

Residential Secure Income plc ('ReSI') (LSE: RESI), which invests in affordable shared ownership, retirement and local authority housing, is pleased to announce that it has extended to 150 years the unexpired term of the leases of 279 of its long-leasehold retirement properties.

These properties previously had an average unexpired lease term of 80 years and are part of the portfolio of 2,186 retirement homes, which ReSI purchased in 2017 and 2018. The arrangement will increase the average unexpired lease term of the 2,100 leasehold units in the portfolio to 131 years, which ReSIexpects willenhance the value of the portfolio, thereby contributing favourably to ReSI's total return.

Residential Secure Income plc (LSE: RESI) is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017.

ReSI has been established to invest in shared ownership and rental portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Housing Associations and Local Authorities throughout the UK. To date it has deployed c. £240 million, comprising a portfolio of 2,509 properties, across a mixture of shared ownership, local authority and retirement housing.

ReSI is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited which has an 18 year track record of executing transactions within the UK social housing sector and, to date, has arranged funding of over £10 billion in the social housing, care and other specialist residential property sectors.

ReSI seeks to deliver secure, long-dated, inflation-linked income returns through investment in UK social housing.

It aims to meet demand from Housing Associations and Local Authorities for alternative equity-like financing sources that allows them to accelerate development of socially and economically beneficial new housing making a meaningful contribution to the UK housing shortage.

Homes acquired by ReSI will predominantly be on a freehold or long leasehold basis (typically 99 years or more to maturity) and benefit from long term (typically 20 years plus) inflation-adjusted cash flows. Acquisitions by ReSI will be limited to Homes with sufficient cashflows, counterparty credit quality and property security that allow the Fund Manager to arrange long-term investment grade equivalent debt.

