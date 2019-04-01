Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company

1 April 2019

Issue of ordinary shares

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ('the Company') announces that it has issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 363 pence per share on 1 April 2019.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 92,435,159 shares.

No shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is92,435,159.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Benjamin Hanley

Schroder Investment Management Limited

Tel: 020 7658 3847