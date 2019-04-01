Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Schroder UK Mid Cap Ord

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ('AAMPLC') increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to an in-specie transfer on 28 March 2019. AAMPLC now effectively holds the delegated voting rights to 5.05% of the shares in Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc.Prior to this crossing, AAM PLC effectively held the delegated voting rights to 4.98% of the shares.