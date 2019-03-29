Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Scottish Investment Trust Ord

To: RNS

LEI:549300ZL6XSHQ48U8H53

Date: 29 March 2019

Transaction in Own Shares

On 29 March 2019 the company purchased in the market for cancellation 25,000 shares of 25p at a price of 797.55p each. Upon cancellation the issued share capital will be 76,712,670 shares of 25p.

The above figure (76,712,670) is the total number of voting rights in the company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations of their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

