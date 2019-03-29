Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Scottish Investment Trust Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

To: RNS

From: The Scottish Investment Trust PLC

LEI:549300ZL6XSHQ48U8H53

Date: 29 March 2019

Transaction in Own Shares

On 29 March 2019 the company purchased in the market for cancellation 25,000 shares of 25p at a price of 797.55p each. Upon cancellation the issued share capital will be 76,712,670 shares of 25p.

The above figure (76,712,670) is the total number of voting rights in the company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations of their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Michael Woodward / Philip Rorke

0131 550 3761 / 3762

Maitland Administration Services (Scotland) Limited

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
01:42pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund
PU
01:42pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : JPMorgan Elect Managed Cash Ord
PU
01:42pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Polar Capital Glb Healthcare ZDP 2024
PU
01:42pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : JPMorgan Emerging Markets Ord
PU
01:22pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Scottish Investment Trust Ord
PU
01:22pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT
PU
01:12pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Edinburgh Dragon Ord
PU
01:12pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Aberdeen Latin American Income Ord
PU
01:12pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : LXI REIT Ord
PU
01:12pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ashoka India Equity Investment Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC4.75%175
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.62%937
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.78%772
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.41%771
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.68%369
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.72%367
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About