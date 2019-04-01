Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Smithson Investment Trust Ord

Smithson Investment Trust plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 1 April 2019 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') issued from its block listing authority 200,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,158 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue is 92,625,958 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 92,625,958. There are no shares held in treasury.

This figure (92,625,958) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company's LEI is: 52990070BDK2OKX5TH79.

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7653 9690