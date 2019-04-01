Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Smithson Investment Trust Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Smithson Investment Trust plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 1 April 2019 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') issued from its block listing authority 200,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,158 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue is 92,625,958 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 92,625,958. There are no shares held in treasury.

This figure (92,625,958) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company's LEI is: 52990070BDK2OKX5TH79.

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7653 9690

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 17:31:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
01:32pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Syncona Ord
PU
01:32pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Smithson Investment Trust Ord
PU
01:32pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ashoka India Equity Investment Ord
PU
01:32pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Schroder UK Mid Cap Ord
PU
01:32pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company
PU
01:02pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : BlackRock Frontiers Ord
PU
01:02pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Aberdeen Emerging Markets Ord
PU
12:52pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern Venture Trust Ord
PU
12:47pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Witan Pacific Ord
PU
12:47pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern 3 VCT Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.70%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.02%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-5.56%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV5.19%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.47%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About