Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

The Company announces that, on 29 March 2019, it purchased for cancellation 23,500 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at a price of 760.32 pence per Share.

Following this transaction, the Company's share capital consists of 251,416,170 Shares in issue and 20,765,179 Shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 251,416,170. In order to protect the interests of existing shareholders, shares held in treasury will only be reissued at a price above the prevailing NAV per share at the time of reissue.

This figure (251,416,170) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. on free phone 0800 305 306 or +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors or Winterflood (Corporate Broker) Neil Langford on + 44 (0) 20 3100 0160.