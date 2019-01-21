Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC (MCP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 11:35:06 am
374 GBp   +0.40%
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Unconstrained Trust PLC

01/21/2019 | 01:34pm EST

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300ZKNK4O55N18863

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Craig Cleland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300ZKNK4O55N18863

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary 50p shares

Identification code

GB0005695126

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

372.66

7,500

d)

Aggregated information

n/a individual transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

18th January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Natalia Best,

For and on behalf of Martin Currie Investment Management Limited,

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 18:33:01 UTC
