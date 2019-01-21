Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Unconstrained Trust PLC

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300ZKNK4O55N18863
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mr Craig Cleland
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300ZKNK4O55N18863
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary 50p shares
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB0005695126
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Share purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
372.66
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
n/a individual transaction
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18th January 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Natalia Best,
For and on behalf of Martin Currie Investment Management Limited,
Company Secretary
