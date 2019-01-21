Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Unconstrained Trust PLC

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300ZKNK4O55N18863

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr Craig Cleland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc b) LEI 549300ZKNK4O55N18863 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary 50p shares Identification code GB0005695126 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 372.66 7,500 d) Aggregated information n/a individual transaction - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 18th January 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Natalia Best,

For and on behalf of Martin Currie Investment Management Limited,

Company Secretary