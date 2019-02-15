Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Unconstrained Trust PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:07am EST

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300ZKNK4O55N18863

Transaction in own shares - 15 February 2019

On 14 February 2019, Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc bought back 85,000 ordinary shares at a price of 383p per share to be HELD AS TREASURY.

Following this purchase Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc holds 3,584,013 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 35,921,859 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 07:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
02:07aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Unconstrained Trust PLC
PU
01/21MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Unconstrained Trust PLC
PU
01/03MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Unconstrained Trust PLC
PU
2018MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Unconstrained Trust PLC
PU
2018MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Uncnst Trust PLC - Statement re Inside In..
PU
2018MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC6.98%177
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.83%946
DRAPER ESPRIT-8.15%753
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.80%374
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.85%366
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.98%174
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.