Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Unconstrained Trust PLC

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300ZKNK4O55N18863
Transaction in own shares - 15 February 2019
On 14 February 2019, Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc bought back 85,000 ordinary shares at a price of 383p per share to be HELD AS TREASURY.
Following this purchase Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc holds 3,584,013 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 35,921,859 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.
