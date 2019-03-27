Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : VietNam Holding Ord

For immediate release

VietNam Holding Limited

('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 27 March 2019, it purchased 61,167 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at an average price of 178.54 pence per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programmeare to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Meeting the Company has repurchased and cancelled 1,410,844 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancellation, VNH has 53,031,608 Ordinary Shares with voting rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.