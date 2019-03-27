Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : VietNam Holding Ord

For immediate release
VietNam Holding Limited
('VNH' or the 'Company')
Share Buy Back and Cancellation
VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 27 March 2019, it purchased 61,167 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at an average price of 178.54 pence per Ordinary Share.
All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programmeare to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Meeting the Company has repurchased and cancelled 1,410,844 Ordinary Shares.
Following the above purchase and cancellation, VNH has 53,031,608 Ordinary Shares with voting rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.
This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
More information on the Company is available at
Dynam Capital, Ltd.
Craig Martin
www.vietnamholding.com
Tel.: +84 28 3827 7590
finnCap Limited
Broker
Trading: Johnny Hewitson
Tel: +44 20 7220 0558
Sales: Mark Whitfeld
Tel: +44 20 3772 4697
Corporate Finance: William Marle / Giles Rolls / Matthew Radley
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Disclaimer
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:44:10 UTC