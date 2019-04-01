Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : VietNam Holding Ord

1 April 2019

VietNam Holding Limited

(the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR), the Company is notifying the market of its total number of voting rights and capital as at the end of the calendar month.

As at 29 March 2019, the issued share capital of the Company is comprised of 53,031,608 Ordinary Shares. All Shares have 1 vote per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 53,031,608 and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR).

