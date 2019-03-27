Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited

(the 'Company' or 'VOF')

Dividend Declaration

The Board is pleased to announce the payment of a dividend of 5.5 US cents per share, payable to shareholders on or around 26 April 2019.

Currency of Payment

The dividend will be paid in Pounds to shareholders with registered addresses in the UK or Channel Islands and US dollars to shareholders with registered addresses elsewhere.

Shareholders with addresses in the UK or Channel Islands who wish to receive their dividends in US dollars and shareholders elsewhere who wish to receive their dividends in Pounds sterling may elect to do so by instructing the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Ltd, in writing at the address below.

In order to be valid, letters must be received by the Registrar no later than close of business on 10 April 2019.

The exchange rate for determining the dividend amount in Pounds sterling will be confirmed by way of an announcement by the Company on or around 17 April 2019.

Timetable

The record date for dividends will be Friday 5 April 2019. The shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday 4 April 2019.

Dividends will be paid on or around 26 April 2019.

Further information is available on the Company's website at: https://vof.vinacapital.com/

Enquiries:

