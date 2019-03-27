Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC    MCP   GB0005695126

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC

(MCP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 09:01:26 am
368.04 GBp   -0.53%
09:45aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Vinaland Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Henderson High Income Ord
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 09:20am EDT

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited

(the 'Company' or 'VOF')

LEI Number:2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Dividend Declaration

The Board is pleased to announce the payment of a dividend of 5.5 US cents per share, payable to shareholders on or around 26 April 2019.

Currency of Payment

The dividend will be paid in Pounds to shareholders with registered addresses in the UK or Channel Islands and US dollars to shareholders with registered addresses elsewhere.

Shareholders with addresses in the UK or Channel Islands who wish to receive their dividends in US dollars and shareholders elsewhere who wish to receive their dividends in Pounds sterling may elect to do so by instructing the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Ltd, in writing at the address below.

Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited

1st Floor, Tudor House

Le Bordage, St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 1DB

Channel Islands

In order to be valid, letters must be received by the Registrar no later than close of business on 10 April 2019.

The exchange rate for determining the dividend amount in Pounds sterling will be confirmed by way of an announcement by the Company on or around 17 April 2019.

Timetable

The record date for dividends will be Friday 5 April 2019. The shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday 4 April 2019.

Dividends will be paid on or around 26 April 2019.

Further information is available on the Company's website at: https://vof.vinacapital.com/

Enquiries:

1. References to VOFor the Companyin this announcement shall mean VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited, a non-cellular company incorporated in the Bailiwick of Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, with registered number 61765. It is authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (reference number 2268242) as a registered closed-ended investment scheme under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987 and in compliance with the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules, as amended.

2. The registered office address of the Company is East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands, GY1 3PP.

3. This announcement may contain inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) NO. 596/2014 (MAR).

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
09:45aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Vinaland Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Henderson High Income Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Renewables Infrastructure Grp
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern 2 VCT Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Leaf Clean Energy Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern Venture Trust Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : British Smaller Companies VCT2 Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Northern 3 VCT Ord
PU
09:20aMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : City of London Ord
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Harry Wells Chairman
Gregory Alexander Shenkman Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin A. Shenfield Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST PLC3.35%174
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS25.86%939
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV3.60%783
DRAPER ESPRIT-8.52%769
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%367
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.41%366
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.