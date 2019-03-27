Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Witan Pacific Ord

WITAN PACIFIC INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Buy-back of own shares

The Company announces that on 27 March 2019 it bought 5,908 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company (being 0.008959% of the Company's total issued share capital) at a price of 315.00 pence per Ordinary share, to be held in treasury.

Following the share buy-back the Company's issued Ordinary share capital consists of 65,944,000 Ordinary shares, 3,991,592 of which shares (being 6.0530% of the Company's total issued share capital) are held in treasury. Each share carries one vote. Accordingly, the number of shares with voting rights in issue is 61,952,408. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

Email: WitanPacificInvestmentTrustPLC@linkgroup.co.uk

LEI: 213800KOK5G3XYI7ZX18