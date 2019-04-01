Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust : Woodford Patient Capital Trust

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 March 2019, were as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary £0.01 shares 908,639,238 1 908,639,238 0 908,639,238

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 April 2019

LEI: 2138008X94M7OVE73I77