MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC

(MNP)
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Fact Sheet as at 29 March 2019

04/02/2019 | 10:42am EDT

2 April 2019

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc

(the 'Company')

The Company's fact sheet as at 29 March 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website, www.feetplc.co.uk.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734

- END -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:41:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Neil Gaskell Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Warren Balfour Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Anne Mcgregor Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary De Vinchelez Le-Sueur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC15.24%287
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.78%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.01%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.49%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%362
