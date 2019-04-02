Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Fact Sheet as at 29 March 2019

2 April 2019
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc
(the 'Company')
The Company's fact sheet as at 29 March 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website, www.feetplc.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734
- END -
Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
Disclaimer
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:41:10 UTC