Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Notification of Cross Holding

THE MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the 'Company')

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF CROSS HOLDING

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BGX3CJIHLP2H42

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 29th March 2019, it had one portfolio investment, 3i Group plc,in a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

