Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Notification of Cross Holding

THE MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the 'Company')
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION OF CROSS HOLDING
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BGX3CJIHLP2H42
Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8
In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 29th March 2019, it had one portfolio investment, 3i Group plc,in a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.
JPMorgan Funds Limited
Company Secretary
1st April 2019
