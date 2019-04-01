Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC    MNP   GB0005372411

MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC

(MNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 04/01
267.48 GBp   +0.94%
10:17aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Notification of Cross Holding
PU
08:15aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Financing
PU
08:15aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Closed Period Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Notification of Cross Holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 10:17am EDT

THE MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the 'Company')

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION OF CROSS HOLDING

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BGX3CJIHLP2H42

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 29th March 2019, it had one portfolio investment, 3i Group plc,in a company which does not itself have an investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

JPMorgan Funds Limited

Company Secretary

1st April 2019

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Latter

JPMorgan Funds Limited 020 7742 4000

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:16:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTF
10:17aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Notification of Cross Holding
PU
08:15aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Financing
PU
08:15aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Closed Period Announcement
PU
08:15aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Dividend currency echange rate
PU
08:15aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
04:17aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Quarterly Disclosure
PU
02:22aMARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : French logistics acquisition
PU
03/29MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Result of AGM
PU
03/29MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Change of Co Secretary,Administrator & Re..
PU
03/29MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST : Attendance at UK Investor
PU
More news
Chart MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Neil Gaskell Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Warren Balfour Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Anne Mcgregor Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary De Vinchelez Le-Sueur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC13.73%287
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.02%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-5.56%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV5.19%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.47%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About