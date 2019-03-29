Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Publication of the Monthly Report February 2019

29 March 2019
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 112635)
Registered Office: IFC 1, The Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 4BP
Publication of the Monthly Report February 2019
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited ('the Company') announces that the Monthly Report for February 2019 is available on the Company's website www.ccpeol.comwithin the Reports section.
Enquiries:
BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A. Jersey Branch
Tel: +44 (0) 1534 709181/813820
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission
