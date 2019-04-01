Log in
News Summary

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Quarterly Disclosure

04/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138009DIENFWKC3PW84

01 April 2019

Quarterly Disclosure

GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC

Quarterly Disclosure - 01 April 2019

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), Gulf Investment Fund plc announces that, as at 31 March 2019, it had no investments in such other investment companies.

For further information, please contact:

Ian Dungate +44 (0) 1624 692600

Mainstream Fund Services (IOM) Limited

Atholl Tweedie +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Panmure Gordon

William Clutterbuck/Georgia Lewis +44 (0) 20 7379 5151

Maitland

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:16:20 UTC
