Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Quarterly Disclosure

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138009DIENFWKC3PW84
01 April 2019
Quarterly Disclosure
GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), Gulf Investment Fund plc announces that, as at 31 March 2019, it had no investments in such other investment companies.
For further information, please contact:
Ian Dungate +44 (0) 1624 692600
Mainstream Fund Services (IOM) Limited
Atholl Tweedie +44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Panmure Gordon
William Clutterbuck/Georgia Lewis +44 (0) 20 7379 5151
Maitland
