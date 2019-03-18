Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Tst - Correction - Transaction in Own Shares

Correction to announcement released at 07:00 on 18 March 2019 under RNS reference 1364T. The original announcement incorrectly stated the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding treasury shares) in issue was 83,141,613 and the total amount in TREASURY as being 15,534,276. The corrected announcement is set out below.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300RKB85NFVSTBM94

Transaction in own shares - 18 March 2019

On 15 March 2019, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc bought back 23,452 ordinary shares at a price of 258.1472p per share to be HELD AS TREASURY.

Following this purchase Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc holds 15,534,276 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 83,141,631 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.