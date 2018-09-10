Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Tst - Transaction in Own Shares

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300RKB85NFVSTBM94
Transaction in own shares - 10 September 2018
On 7 September 2018, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc bought back 56,188 ordinary shares at a price of 257.9311p per share to be HELD AS TREASURY.
Following this purchase Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc holds 16,652,830 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 86,930,372 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.
