MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC (MNP)
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Tst - Transaction in Own Shares

09/10/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300RKB85NFVSTBM94

Transaction in own shares - 10 September 2018

On 7 September 2018, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc bought back 56,188 ordinary shares at a price of 257.9311p per share to be HELD AS TREASURY.

Following this purchase Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc holds 16,652,830 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 86,930,372 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.

Disclaimer

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:16:12 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Neil Gaskell Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Warren Balfour Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gillian Anne Mcgregor Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Marian Glen Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Le-Sueur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN CURRIE GLOBAL PORTFOLIO TRUST PLC6.21%293
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC15.80%1 417
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.83%1 054
DRAPER ESPRIT37.93%691
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%366
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.06%179
