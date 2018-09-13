Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust : Tst - Transaction in Own Shares

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300RKB85NFVSTBM94
Transaction in own shares - 13 September 2018
On 12 September 2018, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc bought back 28,684 ordinary shares at a price of 258.9546p per share to be HELD AS TREASURY.
Following this purchase Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc holds 16,712,998 shares in TREASURY, and has a total of 86,870,204 ordinary shares with voting rights (excluding Treasury shares) in issue.
