Martin Marietta Materials

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS

(MLM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/21 04:00:00 pm
190.3 USD   -1.02%
04:31pMartin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
02/12MARTIN MARIETTA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/12Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
GL
Martin Marietta Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $1.92 per share on an annualized basis, is payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2019.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt.  Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and the Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:  
Suzanne Osberg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 783-4691
Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-D

smaller.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 312 M
EBIT 2019 846 M
Net income 2019 564 M
Debt 2019 2 808 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 21,27
P/E ratio 2020 17,97
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
Capitalization 12 058 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
Managers
NameTitle
C. Howard Nye Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. J. Nickolas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John P. Mohr Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Laree E. Perez Independent Director
Dennis L. Rediker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS11.87%12 058
CRH PLC14.97%25 571
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY14.51%15 089
HEIDELBERGCEMENT20.64%14 627
ULTRATECH CEMENT-13.82%13 775
CEMEX SAB DE CV0.63%7 642
