MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

(MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference

05/31/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

KILGORE, Texas, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that members of executive management will host investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference in New York, New York.  A copy of the Partnership’s presentation will be available at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6, 2019 by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region.  The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) natural gas liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.MMLP.com, or

Sharon Taylor, Director of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 007 M
EBIT 2019 75,6 M
Net income 2019 23,1 M
Debt 2019 535 M
Yield 2019 16,6%
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
P/E ratio 2020 9,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 267 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben S. Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall L. Tauscher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert D. Bondurant Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Alana Sumpter Vice President-Information Technology
C. Scott Massey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.-34.92%267
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-0.68%21 771
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD19.31%7 705
HAPAG-LLOYD AG25.45%5 497
KIRBY CORPORATION19.39%4 719
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-6.77%3 899
