MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.

(MMLP)
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

06/04/2019

KILGORE, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (“the Partnership”) (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced today the filing of a universal shelf registration statement.

Martin Resource Management Corporation ("MRMC" or the "Company") is listed as a selling unitholder in the filing.  The Company owns a total of 6,114,532, or 15.7%, of the outstanding limited partnership common units of the Partnership, however, has no current intention to divest any of the Partnership units it owns.  Due to certain requirements under MRMC's credit agreement, these units must be continuously registered for resale by the Partnership under a Form S-3 registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

The Partnership is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business segments include: (1) natural gas services, including liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (2) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnership's outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Partnership's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.  While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors.  A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnership's annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

Additional information concerning the Partnership is available on the Partnership's website at www.MMLP.com or by contacting:

Sharon Taylor - Head of Investor Relations
(877) 256-6644

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 007 M
EBIT 2019 75,6 M
Net income 2019 23,1 M
Debt 2019 535 M
Yield 2019 17,2%
P/E ratio 2019 9,05
P/E ratio 2020 9,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 257 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben S. Martin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall L. Tauscher Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert D. Bondurant Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Alana Sumpter Vice President-Information Technology
C. Scott Massey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P.-34.53%257
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK-4.25%21 771
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD19.31%7 653
HAPAG-LLOYD AG29.91%5 634
KIRBY CORPORATION15.39%4 635
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-8.58%3 900
