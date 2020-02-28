Log in
Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on March 5, 2020

02/28/2020 | 11:30am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on March 5, 2020.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-340-2218 or toll free 800-377-0758. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. 

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id – 9375976#). The rebroadcast will be available until April 4, 2020.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416-749-0314
Fax: 289-982-3001

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
