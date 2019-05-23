Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Begins Global IoT Communications Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

May 24, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Begins Global IoT Communications Service

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") has started to provide a global IoT communications service (hereinafter, "the Service") using the Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (hereinafter, "NOKIA WING"), a global communications management platform of NOKIA Corporation (hereinafter, "NOKIA"), through a fully-owned subsidiary of Marubeni, Marubeni Wireless Communications Inc. (hereinafter, "MWC").

NOKIA WING can improve the management and control of IoT devices, regardless of country and communication type, by connecting with local carriers while following the regulations and laws of each country where WING is used. WING enables MWC to provide global IoT communications services at almost local prices (as opposed to more expensive roaming prices) and, through connection with overseas carriers provided with WING, MWC and Nokia work together to develop global communications services that allow MWC to develop and sell IoT services to its customers. MWC has already begun to provide these global communications services based on NOKIA WING.

Furthermore, MWC will address the Japanese manufacturing industry's need to remotely monitor products shipped overseas by supplying global communications services at a lower price that is comparable to local prices.

In addition to telecommunications services providing wide coverage to 190 countries and regions around the world, MWC also aims to be able to provide e-SIM services by the end of this year. The primary details of this service are listed below:

  • Remote control of industrial equipment such as air conditioners and machine tools.
  • Monitoring (and remote monitoring) of the operation status of construction

equipment and medical equipment such as artificial dialysis devices.

  • Real time information collection for preventive maintenance such as FA equipment.
  • Collection of vehicle position information and travel data.

MWC also provides lower-cost global telecommunication services to overseas business travelers and visitors.

MWC has signed Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, a global manufacturer of

air conditioning equipment, as a customer of this service.

Company Profiles

NOKIA Corporation

Headquarters

Espoo, Finland

Founded

1865

Business:

Telecommunication Equipment, Networking Equipment, Software

Marubeni Wireless Communications Inc.

Headquarters

Hakushika Kayabacho Bldg. 7th Floor, 1-17-18, Shinkawa, Chuo City,

Tokyo

Founded

2012

Business:

MVNO, IoT Service

Reference:

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Headquarters

1-16-1, Kaigan, Minato City, Tokyo

Founded

2015

Business:

Design, manufacture and sales of air conditioning equipment

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 02:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
10:18pMARUBENI : Begins Global IoT Communications Service
PU
09:17aMARUBENI CORPORATION : - Announcement of Correction of an English translation of..
AQ
05/21MARUBENI : (Updated) Announcement of Correction of an English translation of &ld..
PU
05/20MARUBENI CORPORATION : - AI-powered Water Mains Condition Assessment Software De..
AQ
05/17MARUBENI : Finalizes Project Finance Agreement and Begins Construction of Shuqai..
PU
05/16MARUBENI : AI-powered Water Mains Condition Assessment Software Development and ..
PU
05/16MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation : to Merge to Stre..
AQ
05/15MARUBENI : Subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation to Merge to Strengthen Network S..
AQ
05/15MARUBENI : Subsidiaries of Marubeni Corporation to Merge to Strengthen Network S..
PU
05/15MARUBENI : Notice Regarding Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 162 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 246 B
Debt 2020 1 793 B
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 4,96
P/E ratio 2021 4,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Capitalization 1 221 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 891  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP-7.71%11 072
MITSUBISHI CORP-4.22%41 498
ITOCHU CORP10.31%29 050
MITSUI & CO LTD1.06%26 606
SUMITOMO CORP4.70%18 380
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%15 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About