Marubeni Corp    8002

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
My previous session
Marubeni : Certified as a Health and Productivity Management Organization (White 500)

02/22/2019 | 01:20am EST

Feb. 22. 2019
Marubeni Corporation

On February 21, Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') has been certified as a Health and Productivity Management Organization (White 500)　FY2019, by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry(METI) and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi. The Certified Health and　Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program endeavors to highlight outstanding enterprises engaged in efforts to advance health　and productivity management. This is the second time and second consecutive year Marubeni has been certified.

Marubeni Group has established the 'Marubeni Group Health Declaration' .Marubeni has established the 'Marubeni Health Promotion Structure' and is working to improve employee's health literacy, cancer and lifestyle disease countermeasures, mental health management, and women's health maintenance and promotion through the 'Marubeni Health Project'.

Marubeni continues to create an environment that enables all employees to autonomously and aggressively pursue health maintenance and promotion, and supports all employees' performance and well-being that leads to Marubeni's growth.

Related Links
https://www.marubeni.com/en/sustainability/human_resources/health/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 06:19:09 UTC
