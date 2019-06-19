Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Commencement of Instant Coffee Manufacturing and Sales Business in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:24am EDT

June 19th, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Commencement of Instant Coffee Manufacturing and Sales Business in Vietnam

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") hereby announces the start of an instant coffee manufacturing and sales business in Vietnam, wholly owned by Marubeni. Marubeni aims to begin commercial operation of the business in 2020, which will mainly supply the Chinese and ASEAN markets where demand for instant coffee is growing.

Marubeni has established Iguacu Vietnam Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "IGUACU VIETNAM"), an instant coffee manufacturing and sales company in BaRia-VungTau Province, Vietnam. Construction will begin immediately upon obtaining all necessary permits, and commercial operation and supply will commence in 2022. Annual production capacity will begin at 16,000 tons.

Over 46 years, Marubeni has accumulated knowledge and experience in the production and sale of instant coffee through the management and operation of Cia. Iguacu de Café Soluvel (100% owned by Marubeni, hereinafter "IGUACU BRAZIL") in Brazil. Making use of the production technology, know-how and sales network of IGUACU BRAZIL, Marubeni will manage the expansion of its instant coffee business, especially in the growing Chinese and ASEAN markets. When IGUACU VIETNAM commences commercial operation in 2022, and considering the planned capacity expansion of IGUACU BRAZIL in 2020, Marubeni will be the world's biggest supplier in the B-to-B instant coffee market*, with a total annual production of 40,000 tons.

Worldwide instant coffee demand is expected to increase continuously as a result of economic expansion. In particular, demand in China and ASEAN, with more than 2 billion population altogether, is growing at a rate of more than 5% per year, which is far beyond the world average of 2%. Moreover, the demand in these areas is expected to expand even more in the future. Vietnam is the second biggest coffee producing country next to Brazil, and the biggest producing country of Robusta Coffee, which is the predominant variety of instant coffee. Therefore, Vietnam is the most suitable country to produce instant coffee for sale to China and ASEAN.

Marubeni looks forward to supplying its instant coffee worldwide via the two biggest coffee producing countries in the world with our technology and know-how acquired over years of experience.

*For brand owners, without instant coffee production lines.

Overview of IGUACU VIETNAM Co., Ltd

Head Office

: Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park, Phuoc Hoa Ward,

Phu My Town, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province Vietnam

Share

: Marubeni 100%

Business

: Instant Coffee Manufacturing and sales business.

Capacity

: Instant Coffee - 16,000 tons / year

Schedule

: Planning to start commercial operation in 2022

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 04:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
12:24aMARUBENI : Commencement of Instant Coffee Manufacturing and Sales Business in Vi..
PU
06/13FCC, Veolia, Utico in race for Saudi Yanbu-4 water project
AQ
06/11MARUBENI : & SINOPEC Sign MoU for Marine Fuel Business Cooperation
AQ
06/10Meralco, Japanese partners get Congress nod on Clark service
AQ
06/10MARUBENI : Foreign investors dive into LNG projects in Vietnam
AQ
06/08MARUBENI : USD 26 Mn African Expansion Investment For Solar Pioneer Azuri Techno..
AQ
06/07MARUBENI : Azuri to Invest $26m on Business Expansion in Africa
AQ
06/06MARUBENI : Firm to invest $26m equity on solar
AQ
06/03MARUBENI : to Enter into the Solar Home Systems Business for Off-Grid Areas in A..
AQ
06/02MARUBENI : to Enter into the Solar Home Systems Business for Off-Grid Areas in A..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 162 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 245 B
Debt 2020 1 830 B
Yield 2020 5,31%
P/E ratio 2020 4,94
P/E ratio 2021 4,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capitalization 1 214 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 860  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP-7.59%10 820
MITSUBISHI CORP-3.91%41 830
ITOCHU CORP11.31%28 745
MITSUI & CO LTD4.21%26 872
SUMITOMO CORP5.09%18 086
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About