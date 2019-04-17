Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Commercializing the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Object

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

18th Apr, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Commercializing the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Object

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"), in collaboration with LOG LOG Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "LOG LOG"), have successfully completed joint-demonstration tests of the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Object*1 called, "Arch-LOG" (hereinafter, "Arch-LOG Platform"), a service currently provided by LOG LOG. These demonstration tests were conducted with Nikken Sekkei Ltd. (hereinafter, "Nikken Sekkei"), Kajima Corporation (hereinafter, "Kajima") and Roland Berger Ltd. (hereinafter, "Roland Berger") *2. Marubeni and LOG LOG aim to establish a joint venture company for the operation of this platform.

Arch-LOG Platform is the only service in the industry that offers a cloud-based rendering (visualizing) function (based on Marubeni's joint project with Roland Berger). This platform enables real-time conversion from mere blueprints to images complete with photorealistic textures, and allows the users to see perspective drawings (digital mock-ups) before construction. Furthermore, Arch-LOG Platform provides high-quality services to users by making a standardized BIM object for building materials. Arch-LOG Platform helps users to solve salient industry issues, such as repairs from design errors and complicated designing/construction work, through smooth communications among clients, designers, and constructors.

In the demonstration test with Nikken Sekkei, Marubeni and LOG LOG have succeeded in developing a management program that is linked with Nikken Sekkei's in-house system and accelerates rendering speed by implementing AI technology. With Kajima, Marubeni has confirmed that Arch-LOG Platform will dramatically improve the efficiency of design proposals for hotels and office complex projects. Marubeni's joint project with Roland Berger also demonstrated that BIM related technologies will have a significant impact on the future of the construction industry, especially by improving efficiency and quality of service. Marubeni and LOG LOG have confirmed that increasing the scope of platform users brings new additional value to all players in the construction industry including clients, building material manufacturers, designers, constructors and facility management companies. Using these demonstration tests as a benchmark, Marubeni and LOG LOG aim to improve the productivity and quality of designing processes, and also change work practices by encouraging the broad use of Arch-LOG Platform.

Using the knowledge and experience in real estate development that Marubeni has accumulated over the years, as well as a broad global network, Marubeni will strive to further expand the Arch-LOG Platform by acquiring users and partner manufacturers, and developing related businesses. In addition to this platform, as a part Marubeni's new business model development project, Marubeni will continue to pursue new business opportunities, including sharing and matching services, as well as any business that deals with real estate digitalization on an industry wide level.

*1) Detailed information or data of furniture, exterior design, colors, cost, specifications and other characteristics that can be incorporated in the BIM system, a tool for making a 3D architectural model.

*2) The largest European-origin global strategy consulting firm, headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About LOG LOG Co.,Ltd

Head Quarter Location

3-5, Roppongi 3-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative

CEO Sosei Kazuki

Established

December 17th, 2014

Main Business

Providing Arch-LOG platform service, Making BIM object, BIM implementation

support and BIM operation support

HP

https://www.log-2.com/

CG images rendered by the Arch-LOG Platform (The head office building of Nikken Sekkei )

(GRAND SUITE Chiyodakojimachi)

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 02:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
10:08pMARUBENI : Commercializing the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Obj..
PU
08:38aMARUBENI : Japans Marubeni Corp. asked to boost ties with Vietnamese firms
AQ
08:34aMARUBENI CORPORATION : - The Co-Development of Community-Based Business in Ina-C..
AQ
08:34aMARUBENI CORPORATION : - Potential Violation of the Antimonopoly Act by Our List..
AQ
04/16MARUBENI : Final phase of LRT-2 extension project starts
AQ
04/16MARUBENI : The Co-Development of Community-Based Business in Ina-City, Nagano
PU
04/12MARUBENI : Acwa Power raises stake in Petro Rabigh unit
AQ
04/11MARUBENI : Concludes a Joint Development Agreement for a Medical Image Diagnosti..
AQ
04/10MARUBENI : Concludes a Joint Development Agreement for a Medical Image Diagnosti..
PU
04/09MARUBENI : led consortium signs 23 year PPA agreement for 105MW Oman solar proje..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 816 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 232 B
Debt 2019 1 906 B
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 5,92
P/E ratio 2020 5,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 380 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 905  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP5.89%12 321
MITSUBISHI CORP1.89%42 939
ITOCHU CORP10.31%28 306
MITSUI & CO LTD8.39%27 726
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%18 974
SUMITOMO CORP4.90%17 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About