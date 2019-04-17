Marubeni : Commercializing the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Object

18th Apr, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Commercializing the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Object

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"), in collaboration with LOG LOG Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "LOG LOG"), have successfully completed joint-demonstration tests of the Integrated Searching Platform Service for BIM Object*1 called, "Arch-LOG" (hereinafter, "Arch-LOG Platform"), a service currently provided by LOG LOG. These demonstration tests were conducted with Nikken Sekkei Ltd. (hereinafter, "Nikken Sekkei"), Kajima Corporation (hereinafter, "Kajima") and Roland Berger Ltd. (hereinafter, "Roland Berger") *2. Marubeni and LOG LOG aim to establish a joint venture company for the operation of this platform.

Arch-LOG Platform is the only service in the industry that offers a cloud-based rendering (visualizing) function (based on Marubeni's joint project with Roland Berger). This platform enables real-time conversion from mere blueprints to images complete with photorealistic textures, and allows the users to see perspective drawings (digital mock-ups) before construction. Furthermore, Arch-LOG Platform provides high-quality services to users by making a standardized BIM object for building materials. Arch-LOG Platform helps users to solve salient industry issues, such as repairs from design errors and complicated designing/construction work, through smooth communications among clients, designers, and constructors.

In the demonstration test with Nikken Sekkei, Marubeni and LOG LOG have succeeded in developing a management program that is linked with Nikken Sekkei's in-house system and accelerates rendering speed by implementing AI technology. With Kajima, Marubeni has confirmed that Arch-LOG Platform will dramatically improve the efficiency of design proposals for hotels and office complex projects. Marubeni's joint project with Roland Berger also demonstrated that BIM related technologies will have a significant impact on the future of the construction industry, especially by improving efficiency and quality of service. Marubeni and LOG LOG have confirmed that increasing the scope of platform users brings new additional value to all players in the construction industry including clients, building material manufacturers, designers, constructors and facility management companies. Using these demonstration tests as a benchmark, Marubeni and LOG LOG aim to improve the productivity and quality of designing processes, and also change work practices by encouraging the broad use of Arch-LOG Platform.

Using the knowledge and experience in real estate development that Marubeni has accumulated over the years, as well as a broad global network, Marubeni will strive to further expand the Arch-LOG Platform by acquiring users and partner manufacturers, and developing related businesses. In addition to this platform, as a part Marubeni's new business model development project, Marubeni will continue to pursue new business opportunities, including sharing and matching services, as well as any business that deals with real estate digitalization on an industry wide level.