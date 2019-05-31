Marubeni : Condensed transcript of Q&A session at briefing on Financial Results for FYE 3/2019 and Medium-Term Management Strategy has been uploaded.

Condensed Transcript of Question and Answer Session

Briefing on Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 and Medium-Term Management Strategy GC2021

Date: May 14, 2019 (Tuesday) Location: Palace Hotel Tokyo Those Present: Masumi Kakinoki, President and CEO Nobuhiro Yabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer, CFO Hideyoshi Iwane, General Manager, Corporate Accounting Dept.

<1st questioner>

Connection between consolidated net profit and core operating cash flow in the new medium-term management strategy GC2021

Our quantitative target for core operating cash flow is a three-year cumulative total of ¥1,200 billion, which averages out to ¥400 billion per year. Given the recent level, I think that is very attainable.

You have pointed out that considering the levels of consolidated net profit and core operating cash flow forecast for FYE 3/2020, the three-year cumulative core operating cash flow should have been targeted a little higher, but the ¥1,200 billion target includes factors such as one-time items and rounding.

Reason for keeping the dividend payout ratio at 25% in GC2021

Our top priority is improving our financial foundation, and we first want to achieve a net DE ratio of around 0.8 times. After we achieve that, we will specifically look to initiate share buybacks, but we also understand that a dividend payout ratio of 30% is not an impossible goal.