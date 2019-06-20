Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

June 21th, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that the company established a Corporate Venture Capital Fund (hereinafter, "CVC") firm called Marubeni Ventures Inc. This firm will look to invest in start-up companies around the globe.

In recent years, start-up companies, founded by a few members, have produced countless innovative technologies and services. Their broader impact is expected to boost growth for many business all over the world.

In using Marubeni Ventures Inc. to invest in start-up companies that create innovative businesses, Marubeni will accelerate innovation beyond existing business models and create new businesses that will become the revenue base of the next-generation, and achieve explosive growth looking toward 2030 (as stated in the Medium-Term Management Strategy*).

This CVC will allow Marubeni to promote collaboration and co-creation with start-up companies more actively and with greater speed. Marubeni believes that that it can support and accelerate the resolution of social and customer issues, and also deliver new value to society through collaboration with selected start-up companies. Marubeni will achieve this by combining the disruptive innovation of start-up companies with its own knowledge, experience and expansive business network.

In addition to the CVC activities, Marubeni will facilitate partnerships with start-up companies as a means of creating innovative business with a global reach.

*Medium-Term Management Strategy (2019-2021) "GC2021"

URLhttps://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2019/release/gc2021_en.pdf

Outline of CVC

Name of firm

Marubeni Ventures Inc.

Establishment

June, 2019

Head Office

Tokyo Nihombashi Tower 7-1, Nihonbashi 2-chome,

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Investment Amount

USD 50 million

Target Area

Japan, United States, Asia, Israel, Estonia, etc.

Target Stage

Early stage

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 01:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
09:24pMARUBENI : Establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital Fund
PU
10:43aMARUBENI : Japanese firm to build coffee processing plant in Vietnam
AQ
04:43aMARUBENI : to make instant coffee in Vietnam, targeting SE Asia, China
AQ
06/19MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Commencement of Instant Coffee Manufacturing and Sales ..
AQ
06/19MARUBENI : Commencement of Instant Coffee Manufacturing and Sales Business in Vi..
PU
06/13FCC, Veolia, Utico in race for Saudi Yanbu-4 water project
AQ
06/11MARUBENI : & SINOPEC Sign MoU for Marine Fuel Business Cooperation
AQ
06/10Meralco, Japanese partners get Congress nod on Clark service
AQ
06/10MARUBENI : Foreign investors dive into LNG projects in Vietnam
AQ
06/08MARUBENI : USD 26 Mn African Expansion Investment For Solar Pioneer Azuri Techno..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 162 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 245 B
Debt 2020 1 830 B
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 5,17
P/E ratio 2021 5,02
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capitalization 1 270 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 860  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP-4.81%10 820
MITSUBISHI CORP-2.60%41 830
ITOCHU CORP14.34%28 745
MITSUI & CO LTD6.88%26 872
SUMITOMO CORP6.47%18 086
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About