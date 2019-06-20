Marubeni : Establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

June 21th, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Establishment of a Corporate Venture Capital Fund

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that the company established a Corporate Venture Capital Fund (hereinafter, "CVC") firm called Marubeni Ventures Inc. This firm will look to invest in start-up companies around the globe.

In recent years, start-up companies, founded by a few members, have produced countless innovative technologies and services. Their broader impact is expected to boost growth for many business all over the world.

In using Marubeni Ventures Inc. to invest in start-up companies that create innovative businesses, Marubeni will accelerate innovation beyond existing business models and create new businesses that will become the revenue base of the next-generation, and achieve explosive growth looking toward 2030 (as stated in the Medium-Term Management Strategy*).

This CVC will allow Marubeni to promote collaboration and co-creation with start-up companies more actively and with greater speed. Marubeni believes that that it can support and accelerate the resolution of social and customer issues, and also deliver new value to society through collaboration with selected start-up companies. Marubeni will achieve this by combining the disruptive innovation of start-up companies with its own knowledge, experience and expansive business network.

In addition to the CVC activities, Marubeni will facilitate partnerships with start-up companies as a means of creating innovative business with a global reach.

*Medium-Term Management Strategy (2019-2021) "GC2021"

URL：https://www.marubeni.com/en/news/2019/release/gc2021_en.pdf