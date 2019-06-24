Marubeni : Establishment of a Russian-Japanese Health Checkup and Prevention Center in Russia

Jun 25, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Establishment of a Russian-Japanese Health Checkup and Prevention Center in Russia

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") and Russian Railways (*1) signed a memorandum for the establishment of a Russian-Japanese health checkup and prevention center (hereinafter, "Center"), with the support of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (*2) and in cooperation with Kameda Medical Center (hereinafter, "Kameda" (*3)).

As the average life expectancy of Russian people is below the average for developed countries, Russia has set it as a national target to extend their average life expectancy to 78 years by 2024. One of the possible causes of Russia's relatively low average life expectancy could be that preventative medical care, including regular health checkups, are not widespread in the country.

It is under such circumstances that Marubeni and Russian Railways have agreed to open the Center in Khabarovsk, Russia. The Center will provide high quality preventative medical services, including health checkups, with the help of support training for medical staff and remote consultations with Japanese medical institutions.

Marubeni and Russian Railways plan to have the Center act as a flagship facility for the promotion of health checkups and preventative medical care in Russia, and are committed to having such medical care practices take root in the country. The two companies will also work together to help Russian people to prevent diseases and lead healthier lives. Marubeni and Russian Railways plan to achieve these goals through cooperation between Japanese medical institutions and the extensive hospital network of Russian Railways.

(*1) Russian Railways is a railway company wholly owned by the Russian government. Russian Railways has the 4th world's longest railway total extension and also owns the largest hospital group in Russia which comprises more than 170 medical institutions.

(*2) The establishment of the Center is one of the projects of the "cooperation to raise medical standards in Russia and help extend healthy life expectancy of the Russian people" portion of the "Eight-Point Cooperation Plan", which Japanese Prime Minister Abe presented to Russian President Putin for promoting Japan-Russia economic exchange at Japan-Russia Summit Meeting in May 2016.

(*3) Manages Kameda General Hospital etc.