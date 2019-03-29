Log in
Marubeni : First Close of MM Capital Infrastructure Fund I L.P. A Specialized Equity Investment Fund for Overseas Infrastructure Assets

03/29/2019 | 02:16am EDT

.

March 29, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd.

First Close of MM Capital Infrastructure Fund I L.P.

A Specialized Equity Investment Fund for Overseas Infrastructure Assets

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni"; President & CEO: Fumiya Kokubu), Mizuho

Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter, "Mizuho"; President & CEO: Koji Fujiwara), and Asset Management

One Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "AM-One"; President & CEO: Akira Sugano) hereby announce the first close of MM Capital Infrastructure Fund I L.P., a specialized equity investment fund for overseas infrastructure assets (hereinafter, "the Fund") managed by MM Capital Partners Co.,Ltd. (President & CEO: Tomohide Goto) .

LP investors for first close are MG Leasing Corporation (under consultation with a view to change its trade name to "Mizuho Marubeni Leasing" (tentative name) ), Korea Investment Management Co.,Ltd., Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., Shinsei Bank Limited, and, in addition to Marubeni and Mizuho; its capital level is around JPY 20 billion. In the next year, we plan on broadly reaching out to a number of investors in order to expand the capital managed by the Fund to JPY 50 billion.

The Fund will make investments within the transportation infrastructure sector and the energy infrastructure sector, and will focus primarily on assets that are already operational and generating a steady cash flow (brown-field). In particular, the Fund will seek to make investments in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). With this strategy, the fund will aim to mitigate risk factors like country risk and project risk, maintain income gain during the term, and provide long-term and stable investment opportunities to institutional investors like financial institutions and pension funds.

Outline for the Fund

Name

MM Capital Infrastructure Fund I, L.P.

(Cayman Islands Limited Partnership)

Operation

&

MM Capital Partners Co., Ltd.

Management

Company

Main Business

Equity investments in overseas infrastructure (transportation and

energy) assets. Specifically within the Organization for Economic

Co-operation and Development.

Fund Operation & Management Company

Name

MM Capital Partners Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo Ward, Tokyo)

Representative

President & CEO: Tomohide Goto

Shareholders

Marubeni (90%), Mizuho (5%), and AM-One (5%)

Main Business

Management and Operation of MM Capital Infrastructure Fund I, L.P.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:15:12 UTC
