July 26, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Included in Three ESG Indices, "FTSE4Good Index Series", "FTSE Blossom Japan Index"

and "MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index"

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that the company has been selected for three ESG indices: the FTSE4Good Index Series, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index (Broad Type) and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (Thematic/social (S)). These last two indices are included in the five ESG indices that the Government Pension Investment Fund for Japan (GPIF), one of the world's largest pension funds, has selected as benchmarks for its ESG investment strategy and passive investment.

Marubeni has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since its first selection of constituents in September 2002.

Marubeni proactively provides solutions for environmental and social problems and endeavors to build a better tomorrow by providing a framework for promoting social and economic development and conserving the global environment.