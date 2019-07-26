Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Included in Three ESG Indices, “FTSE4Good Index Series”, “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” and “MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:23am EDT

July 26, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Included in Three ESG Indices, "FTSE4Good Index Series", "FTSE Blossom Japan Index"

and "MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index"

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is pleased to announce that the company has been selected for three ESG indices: the FTSE4Good Index Series, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index (Broad Type) and the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (Thematic/social (S)). These last two indices are included in the five ESG indices that the Government Pension Investment Fund for Japan (GPIF), one of the world's largest pension funds, has selected as benchmarks for its ESG investment strategy and passive investment.

Marubeni has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since its first selection of constituents in September 2002.

Marubeni proactively provides solutions for environmental and social problems and endeavors to build a better tomorrow by providing a framework for promoting social and economic development and conserving the global environment.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 04:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
12:23aMARUBENI : Included in Three ESG Indices, “FTSE4Good Index Series”, ..
PU
07/25MARUBENI : Partnership Agreement on Plastic Recycling and the Promotion of a Cir..
PU
07/23MARUBENI : Japan's Marubeni backs blockchain crowd-sourcing platform for solar, ..
RE
07/10MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Memorandum of Understanding for Sales of Aluminum Sheet..
AQ
07/10MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Confirmation of Details Regarding Stock Compensation-Ty..
AQ
07/05MARUBENI : Participates in Development of Renewable Energy Procurement and Tradi..
AQ
07/04MARUBENI : Participates in Development of Renewable Energy Procurement and Tradi..
PU
07/01MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Start of Commercial Operation of Sweihan Photovoltaic I..
AQ
06/30MARUBENI : Start of Commercial Operation of Sweihan Photovoltaic Independent Pow..
PU
06/26MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Establishment of a Russian-Japanese Health Checkup and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 600 B
EBIT 2020 189 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Debt 2020 1 797 B
Yield 2020 4,97%
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
P/E ratio 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 1 254 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 830,00  JPY
Last Close Price 722,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP-4.54%11 646
MITSUBISHI CORP-0.71%42 598
ITOCHU CORP15.94%29 026
MITSUI & CO LTD8.09%28 831
SUMITOMO CORP7.07%18 903
SUMITOMO CORP6.66%18 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group