Marubeni : Investment Participation in Plant Life Systems Co., Ltd., Japan

08/24/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Aug. 24. 2018
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') announced that Marubeni undertook a third-party allocation of new shares of Plant Life Systems Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, 'PLS'), a company that develops and sells an optimized cultivation support system with specialty culture medium for horticultural farmers.

PLS provides a service by which they are able to determine the optimal way to grow crops by gaining an understanding of the state of agricultural crops themselves through the use of a system of sensors (hereinafter, 'sensors') installed in their facility, as well as with an artificial intelligence system which utilizes PLS's self-developed Plant Biometric Model*. The service PLS provides makes it possible to cultivate high-quality agricultural crops stably with greater yield than was previously possible. Furthermore, since PLS artificial intelligence system does not heavily rely on sensors and does not require expensive facility investment like advanced agriculture, it is easy to introduce their system not only to new horticultural farmers but also to existing ones.

At present, agriculture in Japan is facing numerous problems. The population of farmers is decreasing, there is difficulty in transferring techniques due to the aging population of currently active farmers, there is a shortage in the number of people who want to become the next generation of farmers, and the amount of abandoned farmland is increasing. All of these problems lead to the issue of maintaining the self-sufficiency of food, so improving profitability and productivity in agriculture has become an urgent issue. Marubeni, through its investment in PLS, will work on solving domestic agriculture issues by utilizing artificial intelligence systems.

On April 1st, 2017, Marubeni reorganized the 'IoT · Big Data Strategy Office' and on April 1st, 2018, the company established the new 'Digital Innovation Department'. The new department's purpose is the promotion and creation of new business models through the use of digital technology. Marubeni and PLS will work together to optimally combine their products, techniques and sales networks in order to provide the agricultural world with new digital solutions. Furthermore, in the future, the duo will strive to build a database for the purpose of providing diverse solutions for production, distribution and sales based on the needs of the consumer.

(*) Plant Biometric Model：A system by which flora are mathematically modeled.

Corporate Name Plant Life Systems Co., Ltd.
Address Yokohama, Japan
Establishment 2014
Representation Takayuki Matsuoka
Business description Development, manufacturing and sale of systems related to the cultivation of plants
HP https://plantlife.jp/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 02:11:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 128 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 241 B
Debt 2019 1 846 B
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 6,58
P/E ratio 2020 6,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 1 587 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 968  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP9.05%14 303
MITSUBISHI CORP-2.55%44 489
ITOCHU CORP-10.05%28 892
MITSUI & CO LTD-3.45%28 317
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 741
SUMITOMO CORP-6.48%20 542
