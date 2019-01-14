Marubeni : Opens an Honorary Consulate for the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka

Jan. 15. 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') opened an honorary consulate for the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka (hereinafter, 'Honorary Consulate'), which is located within Marubeni's Osaka Branch. The Honorary Consulate was opened on December 25, 2018 in tandem with the appointment of Mr. Minoru Tomita, Executive Officer at Marubeni and General Manager of the Osaka Branch, as an honorary consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka.

The Honorary Consulate supports the activities of the ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan in the Kansai region and also offers its support for accelerated economic and cultural ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kansai region with the goal of contributing to further friendly relations between Japan and Kazakhstan.

【Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka】 Address ： Shin Daibiru Building, 2-1 Dojimahama 1-Chome, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0004 In Marubeni Osaka Branch In Marubeni Osaka Branch TEL ： +81-6-6347-2005 FAX ： +81-6-6347-2009 Hours ： 9:15~12:00, 13:00~17:00（not open Sat., Sun., national and company holidays）