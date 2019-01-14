Log in
MARUBENI CORP (8002)

MARUBENI CORP (8002)
  News  
Marubeni : Opens an Honorary Consulate for the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka

01/14/2019

Jan. 15. 2019
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') opened an honorary consulate for the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka (hereinafter, 'Honorary Consulate'), which is located within Marubeni's Osaka Branch. The Honorary Consulate was opened on December 25, 2018 in tandem with the appointment of Mr. Minoru Tomita, Executive Officer at Marubeni and General Manager of the Osaka Branch, as an honorary consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka.

The Honorary Consulate supports the activities of the ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan in the Kansai region and also offers its support for accelerated economic and cultural ties between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kansai region with the goal of contributing to further friendly relations between Japan and Kazakhstan.

【Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka】
Address Shin Daibiru Building, 2-1 Dojimahama 1-Chome, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0004 In Marubeni Osaka Branch
In Marubeni Osaka Branch
TEL +81-6-6347-2005
FAX +81-6-6347-2009
Hours 9:15~12:00, 13:00~17:00（not open Sat., Sun., national and company holidays）
【Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Osaka】
Name Minoru Tomita
Date of Appointment December 25, 2018
Jurisdiction Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Shiga, Wakayama
Responsibilities Support the activities of the ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan in the Kansai region
Support for accelerated economic and cultural ties between the Kansai region and the Republic of Kazakhstan

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 02:28:09 UTC
