Marubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 7 300 B EBIT 2020 176 B Net income 2020 243 B Debt 2020 1 850 B Yield 2020 5,24% P/E ratio 2020 4,90x P/E ratio 2021 4,73x EV / Sales2020 0,42x EV / Sales2021 0,37x Capitalization 1 180 B

Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 807,00 JPY Last Close Price 679,80 JPY Spread / Highest target 39,7% Spread / Average Target 18,7% Spread / Lowest Target 2,97%

Managers Name Title Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director Teruo Asada Chairman Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer Hikaru Minami Representative Director Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MARUBENI CORP -10.25% 11 090 MITSUBISHI CORP -12.26% 37 254 ITOCHU CORP 15.47% 28 938 MITSUI & CO LTD 0.30% 26 814 SUMITOMO CORP 1.94% 18 192 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 12 087