Marubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes

Aug. 21. 2019
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation has resolved the following organizational and personnel changes:
I. Organizational Change (As of August 21, 2019)
【Overseas】
Astana Representative Office has been renamed to Nur-Sultan Representative Office.
II. Personnel Changes
|
Name
|
Effective as of August 21, 2019
|
Current
|
Ken Ando
|
General Manager, Nur-Sultan Representative Office
|
General Manager, Astana Representative Office
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Effective as of October 1, 2019
|
Current
|
Hironori Hanada
|
General Manager, Regional Coordination & Administration Dept.
|
B-QUIK CO., LTD
|
Koichiro Kawano
|
MARUBEN ENNEX CORPORATION
|
General Manager, Regional Coordination & Administration Dept.
|
Takahisa Suzuki
|
General Manager, Functional Textile Dept.
|
MARUBENI TEXTILE ASIA PACIFIC LTD.
|
Takafumi Katayama
|
Lifestyle Division
|
General Manager, Functional Textile Dept.
|
Keiichiro Mano
|
General Manager, Lima Office
|
Lima Office
|
Yuko Yoshinaga
|
MARUBENI TETSUGEN CO., LTD.
|
General Manager, Lima Office
Disclaimer
Marubeni Corporation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:57:03 UTC