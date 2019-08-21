Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : Organizational and Personnel Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Aug. 21. 2019
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation has resolved the following organizational and personnel changes:

I. Organizational Change (As of August 21, 2019)

【Overseas】

Astana Representative Office has been renamed to Nur-Sultan Representative Office.

II. Personnel Changes

Name Effective as of August 21, 2019 Current
Ken Ando General Manager, Nur-Sultan Representative Office General Manager, Astana Representative Office
Name Effective as of October 1, 2019 Current
Hironori Hanada General Manager, Regional Coordination & Administration Dept. B-QUIK CO., LTD
Koichiro Kawano MARUBEN ENNEX CORPORATION General Manager, Regional Coordination & Administration Dept.
Takahisa Suzuki General Manager, Functional Textile Dept. MARUBENI TEXTILE ASIA PACIFIC LTD.
Takafumi Katayama Lifestyle Division General Manager, Functional Textile Dept.
Keiichiro Mano General Manager, Lima Office Lima Office
Yuko Yoshinaga MARUBENI TETSUGEN CO., LTD. General Manager, Lima Office

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
03:57aMARUBENI : Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
08/19MARUBENI : Q&A of briefing on Financial Results for Q1 of FYE 3/2020 has been up..
PU
08/15Kansai Electric, Marubeni delay construction of coal-fired power plant
RE
08/02MARUBENI : says U.S.-China trade war weighs on its U.S. agri business
RE
07/29MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Partnership Agreement on Plastic Recycling and the Prom..
AQ
07/29MARUBENI : Included in Three ESG Indices, 'FTSE4Good Index Series', 'FTSE Blosso..
AQ
07/26MARUBENI : Japan's Marubeni stops some new soybean sales to China amid trade dis..
RE
07/26MARUBENI : Included in Three ESG Indices, “FTSE4Good Index Series”, ..
PU
07/25MARUBENI : Partnership Agreement on Plastic Recycling and the Promotion of a Cir..
PU
07/23MARUBENI : Japan's Marubeni backs blockchain crowd-sourcing platform for solar, ..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 300 B
EBIT 2020 176 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Debt 2020 1 850 B
Yield 2020 5,24%
P/E ratio 2020 4,90x
P/E ratio 2021 4,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 1 180 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 807,00  JPY
Last Close Price 679,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP-10.25%11 090
MITSUBISHI CORP-12.26%37 254
ITOCHU CORP15.47%28 938
MITSUI & CO LTD0.30%26 814
SUMITOMO CORP1.94%18 192
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%12 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group