Marubeni : Personnel Changes

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 9 061 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 251 B Debt 2019 1 819 B Yield 2019 3,50% P/E ratio 2019 7,15 P/E ratio 2020 7,02 EV / Sales 2019 0,40x EV / Sales 2020 0,38x Capitalization 1 782 B

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 1 000 JPY Spread / Average Target -2,5%

Managers Name Title Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director Teruo Asada Chairman Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer Hikaru Minami Representative Director Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President