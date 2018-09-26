Marubeni : Personnel Changes

Sep. 26. 2018
Marubeni Corporation
Name
Effective as of October 1, 2018
Current
Koichi Ihara
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group;
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group
Hirotaka Hino
Corporate Officer
Senior Assistant to the CEO, Food Group
Corporate Officer
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group
Name
Effective as of November 1, 2018
Current
Takanori Tanaka
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group
Chief Financial Officer, Marubeni Europe plc
Koichi Ihara
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group;
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group
Disclaimer
