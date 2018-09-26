Log in
MARUBENI CORP
Marubeni : Personnel Changes

09/26/2018 | 09:41am CEST

Sep. 26. 2018
Marubeni Corporation

Name Effective as of October 1, 2018 Current
Koichi Ihara General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group;
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group 		General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group
Hirotaka Hino Corporate Officer
Senior Assistant to the CEO, Food Group 		Corporate Officer
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group
Name Effective as of November 1, 2018 Current
Takanori Tanaka General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group Chief Financial Officer, Marubeni Europe plc
Koichi Ihara General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Food Group;
General Manager, Planning & Strategy Dept., Consumer Products Group

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:40:01 UTC
