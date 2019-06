Marubeni : Personnel Changes

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 7 935 B EBIT 2020 - Net income 2020 243 B Debt 2020 1 797 B Yield 2020 5,07% P/E ratio 2020 5,16 P/E ratio 2021 5,02 EV / Sales 2020 0,39x EV / Sales 2021 0,37x Capitalization 1 261 B Chart MARUBENI CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 832 JPY Spread / Average Target 15% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director Teruo Asada Chairman Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer Hikaru Minami Representative Director Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MARUBENI CORP -4.20% 10 820 MITSUBISHI CORP -3.51% 41 830 ITOCHU CORP 14.42% 28 745 MITSUI & CO LTD 6.36% 26 872 SUMITOMO CORP 5.92% 18 086 SAMSUNG C&T CORP --.--% 14 988