Marubeni : Q&A of briefing on Financial Results for Q1 of FYE 3/2020 has been uploaded.

Condensed Transcript of Question and Answer Session

Briefing on Consolidated Results for the Q1 of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Date: August 2, 2019 (Friday) Location: Tokyo Head Office of Marubeni Corporation Those Present: Nobuhiro Yabe, Managing Executive Officer, CFO Hideyoshi Iwane, General Manager, Corporate Accounting Dept.

<1st questioner>

Impairment loss in oil and gas development business in U.S. Gulf of Mexico and impact on overall production plan

Among our multiple development blocks, we changed drilling plans for a block with very high costs. The negative effect from this will not significantly impact the overall production plan.

Cushion in the outlook at the beginning of the year

The impairment loss in the oil and gas development business accounted for about ¥9.0 billion of the ¥11.0 billion (approximate) cushion built into the plan at the beginning of the fiscal year. However, we also expect positive factors including gains on sales of assets. Therefore, we do not think the cushion will be used up entirely.

Agri Business

We were concerned about Helena because planting was delayed due to adverse weather in the U.S., but Helena did their best under the circumstances. Profit is down slightly compared to the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.

At Gavilon (grain business), profit was down from the same period last year in both North American grain origination and global operations (Brazil business). When North American operations are slumping, conditions in Brazil are strong to some extent, and that was the case last year, but grain prices in Brazil fell due to expectations of a temporary easing in U.S.-China trade tensions. Consequently, profit in both businesses