MARUBENI CORP (8002)

MARUBENI CORP (8002)
Marubeni : Receives “Platinum Kurumin" Certification in Recognition of Superior Support for Childcare

01/07/2019 | 01:09am EST

Jan. 07. 2019
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') was granted 'Platinum Kurumin' certification by the Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare as a company that provides superior support for childcare.

The 'Platinum Kurumin' certification is an accreditation system established along with the April 1, 2015 revision of the Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next-Generation Children. This certification is awarded to 'Kurumin' qualified companies that have carried out measures to meet the higher standards of accreditation that have been set by the ministry.

Marubeni will continue to support 'work/life management' so that every employee is able to achieve 'continuous career development' and 'continuous performance' regardless of the life event that employee might be facing.

Marubeni 'work/life management':
https://www.marubeni.com/en/sustainability/human_resources/diversity/

'Platinum Kurumin Mark', is a symbol of a specially certified company which gives stronger support for a balance between work and family life than a company with the 'Kurumin Mark' does.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:08:04 UTC
