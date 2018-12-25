Log in
Marubeni : Regarding the Corporate Governance Code

12/25/2018 | 08:25am CET

Dec. 25. 2018
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') has released a 'Corporate Governance Report' as well as a report entitled 'Marubeni's Corporate Governance Code Initiatives' in response to the 'Revised Japan's Corporate Governance Code' released by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. on June 1, 2018.

Corporate Governance Report:
https://www.marubeni.com/en/company/governance/data/20181221cg_en.pdf

Marubeni's Corporate Governance Code Initiatives:
https://www.marubeni.com/en/company/governance/data/20181221cgcord_en.pdf

For further information on Marubeni's corporate governance policies, please visit the Marubeni homepage via the link below.
https://www.marubeni.com/en/company/governance/measure/structure/

Marubeni will continue to pursue more robust corporate governance as it strives to improve its mid-long term corporate value.

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 07:24:05 UTC
