Marubeni : Regarding the Corporate Governance Code

Dec. 25. 2018

Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') has released a 'Corporate Governance Report' as well as a report entitled 'Marubeni's Corporate Governance Code Initiatives' in response to the 'Revised Japan's Corporate Governance Code' released by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. on June 1, 2018.

Corporate Governance Report:

https://www.marubeni.com/en/company/governance/data/20181221cg_en.pdf

Marubeni's Corporate Governance Code Initiatives:

https://www.marubeni.com/en/company/governance/data/20181221cgcord_en.pdf

For further information on Marubeni's corporate governance policies, please visit the Marubeni homepage via the link below.

https://www.marubeni.com/en/company/governance/measure/structure/

Marubeni will continue to pursue more robust corporate governance as it strives to improve its mid-long term corporate value.