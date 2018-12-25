Marubeni : Regarding the Corporate Governance Code
0
12/25/2018 | 08:25am CET
Dec. 25. 2018
Marubeni Corporation
Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') has released a 'Corporate Governance Report' as well as a report entitled 'Marubeni's Corporate Governance Code Initiatives' in response to the 'Revised Japan's Corporate Governance Code' released by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. on June 1, 2018.
