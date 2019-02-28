Log in
MARUBENI CORP

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Marubeni : Strategic Partnership with Agri Startup “MUSCA” for Spreading Sustainable Solutions for Agricultural Producers

02/28/2019

Mar. 01. 2019
Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, 'Marubeni') is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Musca Inc. (hereinafter, 'MUSCA'), a leading Agri Startup in Japan. Marubeni and MUSCA will collaborate on business resources, knowledge, and technologies in order to move one step closer to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) for our society.

MUSCA possesses a circulatory biomass recycling technology that uses selectively bred housefly larvae to decompose organic waste like livestock excrement and food debris, which then forms things like organic fertilizer and raw protein sources. As the largest grain trader in Japan, Marubeni has established deep connections with a wide range of agricultural producers across the world, and has been actively seeking to improve functionality with companies engaged in the agricultural industry. In accordance with their strategic partnership, MUSCA and Marubeni will combine MUSCA's business resources and technology with Marubeni's network to provide effective recycling solutions for agricultural producers struggling with waste disposal. Through their partnership, Marubeni and MUSCA will work together towards the creation of a sustainable society both in Japan and in the world.

Moving forward, Marubeni will continue to accelerate collaborative ventures with startup companies like MUSCA that are involved in progressively engaging with social issues. Marubeni will create businesses at each stage of the supply chain, from the provision of grain materials to the sale of food products, which contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

Official name : Musca Inc.
Location : Fukuoka city, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.
Established : 2016
Representative : Chairman/Mitsutaka Kushima, CEO (Interim) /Ayano Ryugo
Capital Stock : ￥45,010,000(at the end of Dec, 2018）
HP : https://musca.info/

Disclaimer

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:16:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 691 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 242 B
Debt 2019 1 906 B
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 5,76
P/E ratio 2020 5,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 394 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 919  JPY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP4.96%12 575
MITSUBISHI CORP5.90%45 261
ITOCHU CORP10.20%28 541
MITSUI & CO LTD6.03%27 745
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 818
SUMITOMO CORP5.23%18 253
