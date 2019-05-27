Marubeni : Sydney Metro Northwest Commences Operation

May 27, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Sydney Metro Northwest Commences Operation

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") is an investor in NRT Pty Ltd. (hereinafter, "NRT"), which in September 2014 was awarded the operations contract of the Public Private Partnership (hereinafter, "PPP") for Sydney Metro Northwest - the largest PPP ever awarded in New South Wales. Sydney Metro Northwest opened to customers on May 26 2019.

Sydney Metro Northwest is the first stage of Australia's biggest public transport project, Sydney Metro. The project is the first fully-automated metro in Australia.

Sydney Metro Northwest includes the delivery of 22 fully automated metro trains, eight new metro stations, five upgraded stations and 4,000 commuter car-parking spaces. NRT will undertake operations and maintenance of the 36 kilometre metro system for 15 years. During peak hours, trains will arrive every four minutes; Sydney Metro Northwest will help to alleviate traffic congestion in the North West of Sydney, an area of Australia which is experiencing rapid population growth. For the first time in Australia, Sydney Metro Northwest also includes platform screen doors at all 13 stations, making train operations safer.

Since 2011, Marubeni has continued to develop its portfolio of PPP assets in Australia, which includes participation in Stages 1 and 2 of a Light Rail PPP Project on the Gold Coast, Australia. Growth in sustainable mass transit and urban rail projects is expected to continue in Australia, and Marubeni will strive to expand its commitment to transportation and social infrastructure in Australia as a trusted and long-term partner.