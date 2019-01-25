Marubeni : The Establishment of a Business Jet Service Company ～Maximizing the value of time for our customers～

Jan. 25. 2019
Japan Airlines Co.,Ltd
Marubeni Corporation
Japan Airlines (JAL) and Marubeni today announced the establishment of a new business jet company to meet the expanding demand of the service in Japan. Services will include the arrangement of the charter flight, management of the privately owned aircraft and provide operational and concierge services to business jet operators and to customers flying to Japan; with a target to start the service during the spring of 2019.
The new company, a joint venture between JAL and Marubeni, will contribute toward the economic-rejuvenation and development of Japan by offering services and products that will maximize the customers' time spent traveling, utilizing JAL 's worldwide network and Marubeni's business knowledge in the aviation field.
Details of the new company
Name of the firm
JAL Business Aviation Co.,Ltd
Representative of the firm
Managing Director: Ryusuke Konto
|
Managing Director: Kiyoshi Iwaki
Head Office Location
Tokyo, Japan
Capital and Paid-in Capital
150 Million Yen (JAL:51%, Marubeni 49%)
Business summary
Charter flight arrangement (JAL flight connection, Out of Japan, Oversea intercity)
Management of the aircraft (Scheduling, Crew, hanger, maintenance arrangement)
Operation support, Concierge service (Airport ground handling, Accommodation and surface transport arrangement, catering.)
