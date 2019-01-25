Marubeni : The Establishment of a Business Jet Service Company ～Maximizing the value of time for our customers～

Jan. 25. 2019

Japan Airlines Co.,Ltd

Marubeni Corporation

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Marubeni today announced the establishment of a new business jet company to meet the expanding demand of the service in Japan. Services will include the arrangement of the charter flight, management of the privately owned aircraft and provide operational and concierge services to business jet operators and to customers flying to Japan; with a target to start the service during the spring of 2019.

The new company, a joint venture between JAL and Marubeni, will contribute toward the economic-rejuvenation and development of Japan by offering services and products that will maximize the customers' time spent traveling, utilizing JAL 's worldwide network and Marubeni's business knowledge in the aviation field.