Marubeni : The Establishment of a Business Jet Service Company ～Maximizing the value of time for our customers～

01/25/2019

Jan. 25. 2019
Japan Airlines Co.,Ltd
Marubeni Corporation

Japan Airlines (JAL) and Marubeni today announced the establishment of a new business jet company to meet the expanding demand of the service in Japan. Services will include the arrangement of the charter flight, management of the privately owned aircraft and provide operational and concierge services to business jet operators and to customers flying to Japan; with a target to start the service during the spring of 2019.

The new company, a joint venture between JAL and Marubeni, will contribute toward the economic-rejuvenation and development of Japan by offering services and products that will maximize the customers' time　spent traveling, utilizing JAL 's worldwide network and Marubeni's business knowledge in the aviation field.

Details of the new company
Name of the firm JAL Business Aviation Co.,Ltd
Representative of the firm Managing Director: Ryusuke Konto
Managing Director: Kiyoshi Iwaki
Head Office Location Tokyo, Japan
Capital and Paid-in Capital 150 Million Yen (JAL:51%, Marubeni 49%)
Business summary Charter flight arrangement (JAL flight connection, Out of Japan, Oversea intercity)
Management of the aircraft (Scheduling, Crew, hanger, maintenance arrangement)
Operation support, Concierge service (Airport ground handling, Accommodation and surface transport arrangement, catering.)

Marubeni Corporation published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 07:43:01 UTC
