MARUBENI CORP (8002)
Marubeni : books record nine-month profit though one-off losses loom

02/07/2019 | 05:32am EST
Logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni on Thursday reported a record net profit for the April to December period, but may book one-off losses on its stake in a U.S. grain business and overseas power projects in the January to March quarter.

Marubeni's net profit for the nine months to Dec. 31 grew 33 percent to a record 219.6 billion yen ($2 billion), supported by stronger income from pulp and paper, transportation and energy segments.

But Marubeni stuck to its full-year profit forecast of 230 billion yen ($2.09 billion) for the year ending on March 31.

The potential impairment loss on its U.S. grain business reflects slumping grain prices and trading volumes in the wake of the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China, Marubeni Chief Financial Officer Nobuhiro Yabe told a news conference.

"As trading volume declined, competitions became more fierce and weighed on the margins of our grain businesses," he said, pointing to soybean and other grains.

"But if the United States and China could make a deal, there is a possibility that things get better dramatically," he said.

As for its power generation business, Yabe said Marubeni plans to reassess the value of some overseas projects that are getting affected by falling electricity prices.

"Most of our power projects have long-term contracts such as power purchase agreements, but some are exposed to electricity market risk," he said, without elaborating further.

Rival trading companies Mitsubishi Corp and Itochu Corp also reported record profits for the nine month period.

Japanese trading companies have benefited from higher prices for commodities such as oil and coal, while their results also reflect healthy earnings in non-resource segments which they have strengthened since the last commodities down-cycle. 109.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Yuka Obayashi

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 821 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 249 B
Debt 2019 1 897 B
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
P/E ratio 2020 5,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 1 471 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 940  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP11.74%13 373
MITSUBISHI CORP8.03%46 291
ITOCHU CORP13.15%29 562
MITSUI & CO LTD7.06%27 992
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 943
SUMITOMO CORP9.86%19 009
