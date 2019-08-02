Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Marubeni Corp    8002   JP3877600001

MARUBENI CORP

(8002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marubeni : says U.S.-China trade war weighs on its U.S. agri business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:07am EDT
Logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade war has weighed on the profits of Marubeni Corp U.S. agri-businesses, but the Japanese trading company has no plans to change its U.S. strategy, a senior executive said on Friday.

Marubeni's U.S. agri operations, which include Gavilon, were also hit by bad weather in the United States, Marubeni Chief Financial Officer Nobuhiro Yabe told a news conference.

The recent decision by its Columbia Grain Trading Inc (CGTI) unit to halt all new soybean sales to China would have little impact on Marubeni's overall earnings as the CGTI's revenue has been battered by slower trade in light of the U.S.-China trade war, Yabe said.

Marubeni currently has no plan to close or sell CGTI, but the unit could be eventually liquidated, he added.

For the April to June quarter, Marubeni's net profit slid 25% to 65.17 billion yen ($609.7 million), but the company stuck to its full-year profit guidance of 240 billion yen, in line with a mean 244.7 billion yen estimated by analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Stronger earnings in metals segment, boosted by higher iron ore prices, were offset by lower profits from the agriculture and chemical businesses as well as a roughly 9 billion yen impairment loss on an oil and gas development project in the United States.

"The trade war has slashed grain flow from the United States to China, which cut capacity utilisation rate at our export terminals," Yabe said.

"As an indirect impact from the trade dispute, prices of commodities including natural resources have been battered, except for iron ore and hard coking coal, because of slower demand in China or investors' position adjustments based on expectations that global demand will weaken," Yabe said.

The trade dispute between the United States and China escalated on Thursday when U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

"The longer the trade war drags on, the more impact we will see on the United States and China, which is certainly not a good thing for all of us," Yabe said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Yuka Obayashi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARUBENI CORP
05:07aMARUBENI : says U.S.-China trade war weighs on its U.S. agri business
RE
07/29MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Partnership Agreement on Plastic Recycling and the Prom..
AQ
07/29MARUBENI : Included in Three ESG Indices, 'FTSE4Good Index Series', 'FTSE Blosso..
AQ
07/26MARUBENI : Japan's Marubeni stops some new soybean sales to China amid trade dis..
RE
07/26MARUBENI : Included in Three ESG Indices, “FTSE4Good Index Series”, ..
PU
07/25MARUBENI : Partnership Agreement on Plastic Recycling and the Promotion of a Cir..
PU
07/23MARUBENI : Japan's Marubeni backs blockchain crowd-sourcing platform for solar, ..
RE
07/10MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Memorandum of Understanding for Sales of Aluminum Sheet..
AQ
07/10MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Confirmation of Details Regarding Stock Compensation-Ty..
AQ
07/05MARUBENI : Participates in Development of Renewable Energy Procurement and Tradi..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 7 550 B
EBIT 2020 188 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Debt 2020 1 804 B
Yield 2020 5,05%
P/E ratio 2020 5,08x
P/E ratio 2021 4,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 1 234 B
Chart MARUBENI CORP
Duration : Period :
Marubeni Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUBENI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 818,00  JPY
Last Close Price 711,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fumiya Kokubu President & Representative Director
Teruo Asada Chairman
Nobuhiro Yabe Representative Director & Chief Financial Officer
Hikaru Minami Representative Director
Shigeru Yamazoe Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUBENI CORP-6.13%11 399
MITSUBISHI CORP-2.70%41 138
ITOCHU CORP15.36%28 794
MITSUI & CO LTD6.82%28 310
SUMITOMO CORP6.41%18 681
SUMITOMO CORP5.24%18 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group