Sep. 25. 2018 Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni to Enter into the Community-Based Power Business in Tanzania by Investing in WASSHA

On August 30, Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") reached an agreement to acquire a stake in WASSHA Inc. (hereinafter, "WASSHA"), entering into the community-based power business in Tanzania. Marubeni's investment will be worth roughly a 21% share in WASSHA.

WASSHA contributes to the regional electrical power supply through sub-divided electrical power. WASSHA's business targets community-based general stores (hereinafter, "Kiosks"), which supply daily necessities and support 76% of Tanzania's population without access to electricity. WASSHA provides the Kiosks with solar panels, charging equipment, and rechargeable LED lights (hereinafter, "Lanterns") for free, and sells "charging tickets" by which the Lanterns are charged with solar power and rented to end users. In areas without access to electricity, the rate of people who have personal bank accounts is very low, so WASSHA collects money for the Lantern service through mobile payment; allowing users to utilize their cell phone as a payment method is a characteristic business model of WASSHA.

Currently, approximately 1.1 billion people throughout the world do not have access to electricity. Looking to the future, Marubeni will continue to work towards supplying power to areas of the world without electricity in addition to its investment in WASSHA's business in Tanzania. Furthermore, Marubeni will support community development by expanding this business to other countries and exploring associated businesses by leveraging its extensive industry experience and making use of its global network.

■ WASSHA

Headquarters : Uenonomoto Bldg. 3F, 3-15-12 Higashiueno, Taito-ku, Tokyo Branch Office : Dar es Salaam, Tanzania CEO : Satoshi Akita Incorporation : November, 2013 Business : Community-based power business in areas without access to electricity in Africa (Currently, WASSHA operates approximately 900 Kiosks throughout Tanzania)

This Kiosk is seen lending Lanterns to members of the community

A child using a Lantern to read

Signing Ceremony

Mr. Satoshi Akita, CEO of WASSHA (left center)

Mr. Yoshiaki Yokota, Executive Officer of Marubeni (right center)