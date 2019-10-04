Marubeni : Acquisition of Assets in the Automotive Parts Sales Business in the United States Aftermarket ~ Business Expansion in Sunbelt Area~

October 4, 2019

Marubeni Corporation

Acquisition of Assets in the Automotive Parts Sales Business in the United States Aftermarket

~ Business Expansion in Sunbelt Area~

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, "Marubeni") hereby announces that it has acquired the assets of Auto Electric & Carburetor Company, LLC (dba Southern Distributors, hereinafter, "SD") and Poppe Automotive Warehouse, Inc (hereinafter, "Poppe").

SD, with five locations in Alabama and one location in Florida, has built a strong reputation for distributing quality automotive parts. Especially in Alabama, SD has locations in 3 prominent cities with populations of over 100,000. On August 26, TPH Holdings, LLC (hereinafter, "TPH"), which provides B2B automotive parts distribution services mainly in Florida, acquired the assets of SD.

Poppe has been a reliable supplier of automotive aftermarket parts for over 40 years with six locations in San Antonio, the third largest city in Texas. On September 30, XL Parts, LLC (hereinafter, "XLP"), which operates the same business as TPH in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, acquired the assets of Poppe.

TPH and XLP aim to strengthen their logistics networks, enhance the quality of service provided to their existing customers and develop potential new customers by expanding into new locations through the acquisition of SD and Poppe. These acquisitions increase the number of locations of TPH and XLP to 161 locations in total.

Marubeni aims to further expand its business scale by strengthening existing locations and expanding its sales network in the growing market of automotive parts sales, mainly in the Sunbelt area of the United States, where the number of registered automobiles is expected to increase due to population growth.