Marubeni : Aircraft lessor Aircastle to be bought in $2.4 billion deal

11/06/2019 | 07:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo

Aircastle Ltd said on Wednesday Japan-based Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd had offered to buy the aircraft lessor in a deal valued at $2.4 billion.

The cash offer of $32 per share is at a premium of 16% over Aircastle's Tuesday close. Marubeni has a 29% stake in Aircastle as of Oct. 23 that is currently valued at about $600 million.

The company said in October it was exploring options including a sale.

The deal, which is valued at $7.4 billion including debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2020, Aircastle said. [nPnc6ccWta]

Citigroup Global Markets Inc will serve as financial adviser to Aircastle.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

Stocks treated in this article : Marubeni Corporation, Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUBENI CORPORATION 1.64% 768.5 End-of-day quote.1.47%
MIZUHO LEASING COMPANY, LIMITED 0.16% 3110 End-of-day quote.32.45%
