Marubeni : Aircraft lessor Aircastle to be bought in $2.4 billion deal

The cash offer of $32 per share is at a premium of 16% over Aircastle's Tuesday close. Marubeni has a 29% stake in Aircastle as of Oct. 23 that is currently valued at about $600 million.

The company said in October it was exploring options including a sale.

The deal, which is valued at $7.4 billion including debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2020, Aircastle said. [nPnc6ccWta]

Citigroup Global Markets Inc will serve as financial adviser to Aircastle.

